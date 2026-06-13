Person struck by MARTA at Civic Center Station

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The Brief A man on the tracks was struck by a MARTA train late Saturday morning at Civic Center Station, according to MARTA police. Emergency crews launched a priority rescue and extrication response at 435 W Peachtree St NE. Northbound rail service has since resumed with delays. Southbound travel remains impacted.



A man was struck by a train late Saturday morning at Civic Center Station, forcing transit officials to shut down power for extradition and rescue.

Civic Center emergency response

What we know:

The disruption began at 10:43 a.m. on Saturday when the Atlanta Police Department received a priority rescue and extrication call. According to police dispatch logs, an emergency unit arrived at 435 W Peachtree St NE within three minutes of the report. A transit officer aboard the train had been notified by the train operator via intercom that a man was out on the tracks. The train operator was unable to stop the train in time before hitting the man. Crews immediately de-energized the station's power grid while firefighters and medics rushed to the scene.

What we don't know:

Transit officials have not yet confirmed the medical status of the man who was hit by the train or what led him onto the tracks.

Transit disruptions

An emergency rescue operation halted train traffic through a major section of downtown Atlanta, prompting transit officials to launch a MARTAConnect alert for five key stations, though this has officially ended.

Northbound travel has resumed at the following stations:

Civic Center Station

Peachtree Center Station

Five Points Station

Southbound service is discontinued at Midtown station.

Commuters should expect ongoing delays across both the Gold and Red rail lines while the investigation continues. Bus shuttle service is available at Midtown, North Avenue, Civic Center, Peachtree Center, and Five Points.