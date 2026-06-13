Fallen Rockdale firefighter publicly identified after fatal crash

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The Brief A 26-year-old firefighter killed when a firetruck overturned in Conyers has been publicly identified by Rockdale County officials. Juan Antonia Smith II died at the scene Friday evening after the vehicle flipped onto its side while turning. The Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation into the fatal emergency response crash.



Rockdale County officials have publicly identified Juan Antonia Smith II, a 26-year-old firefighter who was killed Friday evening when his firetruck overturned at a Conyers intersection.

What we know:

The Rockdale County community is mourning after authorities publicly named 26-year-old firefighter Juan Antonia Smith II as the victim of a fatal line-of-duty accident on Friday. The deadly crash occurred around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Eastview Road and Sigman Road.

RELATED: Rockdale County firefighter dies after fire truck overturns in crash

Smith was riding inside a Rockdale County firetruck that was actively responding to a nearby structure fire.

The emergency vehicle overturned onto its passenger side as the driver attempted to make a left turn, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Smith was thrown from the truck and died at the scene.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Authorities respond after a Rockdale County fire truck overturned while en route to a nearby fire on June 12, 2026. (FOX 5)

What they're saying:

Smith was a dedicated public servant who had been with Rockdale County Fire Rescue for about two and a half years when he passed away while serving the community, according to county officials. Department records show he first joined the agency on Feb. 5, 2024.

The sudden loss has devastated local first responders and county leadership.

"This remains a devastating loss for Rockdale County, Rockdale County Fire Rescue, and all who knew and worked alongside Firefighter Smith. His service, sacrifice and commitment to our community will never be forgotten," the county said in an official statement.

Gov. Kemp and county officials are asking the public to join in prayer for everyone who knew and loved Smith.

Marty, the girls, and I are saddened tonight by the loss of Firefighter Juan Antonia Smith. As we pray for his loved ones and the entire Rockdale County community, we ask that Georgians keep them in their thoughts as they mourn this sudden and tragic loss. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) June 13, 2026

What's next:

Funeral arrangements for the fallen firefighter are currently pending. Local officials expect to announce the memorial details at a later date.

The Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash.