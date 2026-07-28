Atlanta Mission scraps purchase of 15 acres near Beltline

The Brief The Atlanta Mission dropped plans to buy 15 acres along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway for a headquarters expansion. Community residents and city leaders opposed building a 1,000-bed facility next to the Atlanta Beltline. Local officials plan to gather developers and neighbors to discuss alternative mixed-use housing and retail options.



The Atlanta Mission canceled its planned purchase of 15 acres on the city's Westside following widespread opposition from neighborhood residents and local leadership.

Westside Atlanta land deal

What we know:

The Atlanta Mission will no longer purchase a 15-acre property on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway to build a headquarters expansion.

Councilman Byron Amos said leaders realized a 900 to 1,000-bed homeless facility was not appropriate for a site touching the Atlanta Beltline.

Neighbors living near the property advocated for mixed-use development featuring retail businesses and housing.

Homeowner Taryn Bell noted that previous plans with the property owner called for catalytic development that supported economic growth.

Future Beltline neighborhood development

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet announced a specific developer or formal timeline to replace the canceled expansion plan. It remains unclear what specific retail stores or housing densities will be proposed for the site.

West Atlanta community vision

What's next:

Amos plans to host a town hall meeting soon to discuss options for the property. City leaders intend to meet with the Allen Morris Company, Invest Atlanta and private developers to map out future projects.