Wellstar to layoff nearly 800 employees

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The Brief Wellstar stated that exactly 761 employees from the corporate and shared services functions, and certain administrative roles, will be laid off. This round of layoffs will not affect any frontline medical workers. The company did not specify exactly when the layoffs would go into effect.



According to a statement from the medical group, Wellstar plans to lay off almost 800 employees.

What we know:

According to a statement, the layoffs impact 761 employees. The number is 2% of Wellstar’s workforce, which has more than 35,000 employees, the company stated.

The Georgia-based company stated that it has reduced its workforce following a review of the organization. These layoffs affect employees in corporate and shared services, and certain administrative jobs.

The company emphasized that the frontline care team roles were not part of the current layoffs.

According to Wellstar, the reductions were based on comparing industry standards.

What we don't know:

Wellstar did not specify exactly when the layoffs will go into effect.

Officials did not state whether affected employees will receive severance packages or job placement services.

It’s unclear from the statement which departments will experience the most cuts.

Wellstar did not name the specific industry standards that led to the layoffs.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for Wellstar released the following statement:

As a non-profit health system, Wellstar has a responsibility to regularly evaluate how we operate so we can continue to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve. Following a comprehensive review of our organization, we made the difficult decision to implement workforce reductions that impact our corporate and shared services functions, as well as certain administrative roles within Wellstar Medical Group. Our frontline care team roles were not impacted. These changes will help us simplify our structure, clarify roles, strengthen accountability and move decision making closer to the people who care for patients, while positioning Wellstar for continued long-term sustainable growth. Our mission has not changed, and our patients will continue to receive the same compassionate, high-quality care they expect from Wellstar.

This impacts 761 employees, or about 2% of our more than 35,000 employees. Each area was evaluated individually based on its role in supporting patient care, opportunities to improve effectiveness and alignment with how we will operate going forward. As a result, the level of impact varies by department. Additionally, these decisions were shaped by analysis of industry benchmarks.