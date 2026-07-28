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Rock Cut Road shut down due to Clayton County police standoff

By Jonay Seay-Oliver
FOX 5 Atlanta
Clayton County
Updated July 28, 2026 12:05 PM EDT Published July 28, 2026 12:01 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Clayton County Police are responding to a home break-in on Rock Cut Road in Conley, where a barricaded suspect is refusing to surrender.
    • Authorities have already arrested two individuals tied to the burglary.
    • Residents and drivers are advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes. 

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County Police Department  are responding to a break-in on Rock Cut Road, forcing authorities to shut down the road.  

What we know:

Officers from the Clayton County Police Department are currently on the scene of an active home break-in on Rock Cut Road in Conley. 

Police identified three people connected to the crime and have already arrested two of them. The third suspect is trapped inside the home and is refusing to surrender to law enforcement. 

Officers remain outside working to resolve the standoff safely and get the individual out of the residence. 

What they're saying:

Because of the danger, authorities have closed Rock Cut Road to all traffic. Drivers and local residents are required to stay away from the area and use alternate routes until police clear the scene. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information on the suspects involved or given an estimated time for when the road will reopen to traffic. 

The Source: The information in this article was gathered from a press release by the Clayton County Police Department. 

Clayton CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews