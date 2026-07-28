2 men found shot to death near Doll's Head Trail identified

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The Brief DeKalb County authorities identified two men found shot to death at Constitution Lakes Park along Doll's Head Trail on Friday. Medical examiners confirmed both victims died from multiple gunshots in what is now classified as a homicide. Officers located the victims outside a vehicle in the parking lot following early morning reports of gunfire.



Officials have publicly identified two men who were found shot to death inside a DeKalb County park late last week.

What we know:

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as Andres Pedro Baltazar and Tomas Pascual Cano. Both men died from multiple gunshots.

DeKalb County police officers initially responded to a shots-fired call at Constitution Lakes Park around 5:50 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, officers found both men dead outside a vehicle in the parking lot near Doll’s Head Trail.

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During the initial response, law enforcement focused their investigation along South River Industrial Boulevard. The area sits just off Moreland Avenue, roughly one mile north of Interstate 285.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the deaths are being treated as a homicide.

What we don't know:

Authorities have released very little information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Officials have not yet confirmed the ages of the two victims. Investigators have also not stated whether they are searching for a specific suspect or suspect vehicle.