Atlanta police search for suspect after assault leaves man in coma

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for a man involved in an unprovoked assault at 633 Evans Street SW. The victim suffered multiple injuries during the attack and remains in a coma. Anonymous tipsters can receive a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.



Atlanta police are searching for an unidentified man following an unprovoked physical attack early last week that left another man hospitalized in a coma.

What we know:

Officers responded to an assault call at 633 Evans Street SW around 3:50 a.m. on July 21.

Upon arrival, police found an injured man who had been involved in a physical dispute.

Emergency responders transported him to Grady, where he remains unconscious and in a coma.

Surveillance photos and videos captured the suspect at the scene, according to investigators.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identity of the suspect seen in the surveillance footage.

Police have also not confirmed what led to the physical altercation, though preliminary reports describe the attack as unprovoked.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSGA.

Tipsters do not have to provide their name to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.