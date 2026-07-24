2 found dead near Doll's Head Trail in DeKalb County

The Brief Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds inside Constitution Lakes Park. Police blocked the entrance to the park along South River Industrial Boulevard while investigators combed the woods for evidence. Authorities have not released any suspect descriptions or details regarding potential motives.



DeKalb County police are investigating after two people were found shot and killed inside a popular county park on Friday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene at Constitution Lakes Park, home to the well-known Doll's Head Trail, where they discovered the victims, two adult Hispanic males.

The investigation is focused along South River Industrial Boulevard, located just off Moreland Avenue about a mile north of Interstate 285.

FOX 5's Marc Teichner reported live from the scene, where a heavy police presence could be seen through the wooded areas surrounding the nature reserve. Officers have closed off access to the park entrance as detective teams work to secure the crime scene and gather forensic evidence.

What we don't know:

Police have released very little information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identities or ages of the two victims. They also have not said whether they are seeking a specific suspect or suspect vehicle in connection with the deaths.