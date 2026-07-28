Former Gainesville city employee arrested following $1.5M fraud audit

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The Brief Gainesville police arrested former water resources superintendent Carl Timothy "Tim" Tench on Friday following an internal audit that uncovered roughly $1.5 million in stolen municipal funds. Authorities charged Tench with 99 felony counts, including bid-rigging, forgery, and filing false documents related to fraudulent HVAC equipment purchases. City officials terminated Tench on June 17 after discovering a multi-year scheme where he pocketed differences from inflated city purchase orders.



A former municipal maintenance superintendent faces nearly 100 felony charges after an internal city audit exposed a multi-year embezzlement scheme totaling approximately $1.5 million.

What we know:

Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies took Carl Timothy "Tim" Tench, 66, of Gainesville, into custody Friday on warrants issued by the Gainesville Police Department.

Police charged Tench with 33 felony counts of bid-rigging, 33 felony counts of forgery in the first degree, and 33 felony counts of filing false documents, bringing the total to 99 felony charges.

Tench gained release on bond from the Hall County Jail on Saturday.

Tench worked for the city for 14 years, starting as a maintenance operator in April 2012. He served as maintenance operator supervisor starting in November 2014 until a promotion in November 2019 to maintenance superintendent, a position he held until his firing on June 17.

The backstory:

City Manager Bryan Lackey stated that an internal audit this spring uncovered irregularities connected to HVAC purchases made through the Gainesville Department of Water Resources.

The audit revealed a pattern of bid-rigging and fraud within the municipal purchasing system, leading officials to terminate Tench and coordinate with police.

Investigators said Tench stole hundreds of thousands of dollars incrementally over several years by rigging equipment bids.

After securing low bids using a different identity and obtaining checks through legitimate but inflated purchase orders in city software, Tench used a fraction of the funds for the HVAC units and pocketed the rest.

What's next:

On top of its annual third-party financial audit, the city launched a secondary audit across all municipal departments to check for operational misconduct and fraud, yielding no findings so far.

Gainesville police noted that additional charges against Tench could be forthcoming as the investigation remains active and ongoing.