Rockdale County firefighter dies after fire truck overturns in crash

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The Brief A Rockdale County firefighter died Friday after a fire truck overturned in a crash at Sigman Road and Eastview Road. Officials are withholding the firefighter's name out of respect for the family following the fatal rollover accident. Rockdale County Fire Rescue is asking the community for prayers as investigators look into the tragedy.



A Rockdale County firefighter died Friday after a fire truck overturned in a rollover crash at Sigman Road and Eastview Road.

Rockdale County officials confirmed the tragedy and are asking the community to keep the emergency responders and the victim's family in their prayers.

Rockdale County crash

What we know:

A Rockdale County Fire Rescue truck was involved in a fatal rollover accident at the intersection of Sigman Road and Eastview Road. A firefighter died from injuries suffered in the crash. Officials are holding the identity of the firefighter until family members are notified.

A fire truck overturned near the corner of Sigman Road and Eastview Road in Conyers on June 12, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

Fire department investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed what caused the fire truck to overturn at the intersection.

Officials have not released information regarding whether other vehicles were involved or if anyone else was injured.

The name of the firefighter has not been released.

What they're saying:

"Today, we grieve the loss of one of our own. Our hearts are with the firefighter’s family and with every member of our Fire Rescue family who is hurting from this tragedy. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our community as we navigate this unimaginable loss together," said Fire Chief James Robinson.

What's next:

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.