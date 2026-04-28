Georgia declares Level 1 drought response as rain offers slight relief

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The Brief Georgia has declared a statewide Level 1 drought response with no new restrictions. Most of the state is in severe to exceptional drought, according to federal data. Rain this week may help, but experts say it will only bring modest improvement.



Georgia officials have declared a statewide Level 1 drought response, urging residents to conserve water as much of the state faces worsening dry conditions.

What we know:

According to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, the declaration took effect April 27 and applies to all public water systems using surface or groundwater. While no new restrictions are in place, utilities are now required to promote conservation through public messaging campaigns.

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The announcement comes as much of Georgia is experiencing significant drought. Data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows more than 98% of the state is in "severe," "extreme" or "exceptional" drought — the three highest levels on a five-tier scale.

Despite the dry conditions, some relief may be on the way. According to FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team meteorologist Joanne Feldman, "Even though this rain is welcome and we could top 2"-3" cumulatively between what we’ve picked up this morning and additional rain this week, it ultimately will mean only modest improvements in drought conditions. We have a long way to go, but this is definitely a step in the right direction!"

Under a Level 1 drought response, outdoor watering rules remain unchanged, allowing watering between 4 p.m. and 10 a.m. However, officials encourage simple conservation steps such as fixing leaks, running full loads of laundry, installing water-efficient fixtures and appliances where possible, and limiting unnecessary water use.

State leaders say the Level 1 declaration is the first step in Georgia’s drought response plan. If conditions worsen, a Level 2 response could bring stricter limits, including reduced outdoor watering days and bans on some water uses.

The EPD says it will continue monitoring conditions, including rainfall, reservoir levels, soil moisture and streamflow, before making any additional changes.

🌱 Drought levels explained

🌱 D0 – Abnormally Dry: Early warning stage; dry conditions developing

🌾 D1 – Moderate Drought: Some crop stress and declining water levels

🌻 D2 – Severe Drought: Crop losses likely; water shortages possible

🌵 D3 – Extreme Drought: Major agricultural losses; high fire risk

🏜️ D4 – Exceptional Drought: Widespread water emergencies and severe impacts

More Georgia counties added to drought disaster list

The United States Department of Agriculture, in coordination with the Georgia Department of Agriculture, announced 20 additional counties have been designated as primary natural disaster areas due to drought. That brings the total to 146 counties statewide now eligible for assistance.

The designation allows farmers in those counties — and nearby contiguous counties — to apply for emergency loan assistance through the Farm Service Agency if they meet eligibility requirements.

Newly designated primary counties include several in metro Atlanta and North Georgia, such as DeKalb, Fulton, Henry, Clayton and Coweta, along with counties stretching into northeast and northwest Georgia. Dozens of additional counties — including parts of Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina — are also listed as contiguous, expanding eligibility for aid.