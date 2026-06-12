Suspected algae bloom prompts warning at Lake Lanier

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The Brief A suspected algae bloom has been reported in a cove on Lake Lanier near Cumming. Swimmers and pet owners are being urged to avoid water that appears discolored or has visible scum. Officials say algae blooms typically must dissipate naturally once they form.



A suspected algae bloom at Lake Lanier is prompting warnings for swimmers and pet owners as officials monitor conditions in one area of the lake.

What we know:

Reports of the possible bloom came from a single cove in the Six Mile Embayment area near Cumming, according to information shared by the Lake Lanier Association.

Officials warn that algae blooms can potentially make people and animals sick if they come into contact with contaminated water.

Residents and visitors are being advised to avoid swimming or allowing pets into the water if they notice signs of an algae bloom, including unusual discoloration, foul odors, or green or blue scum on the surface.

What swimmers should watch for

What you can do:

Officials recommend staying out of the water if any of the following conditions are present:

Green or blue scum on the water's surface

Unusual water discoloration

Strong or unusual odors coming from the water

Little can be done once a bloom forms

Experts say there are limited options for treating an algae bloom once it appears.

Instead, blooms typically dissipate on their own over time as environmental conditions change.

Lake users are encouraged to remain cautious and avoid areas showing signs of a potential bloom until conditions improve.