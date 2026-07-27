13-year-old Baxley girl rescued at Jacksonville motel; 2 charged

The Brief Law enforcement officers located an abducted 13-year-old girl unharmed in a Florida motel following an extensive multistate search. Authorities arrested Giavonnie Carter and Johnathan Kelly after they allegedly broke into a Baxley home with a knife to take the child. Carter faces charges including kidnapping and home invasion, while Kelly faces additional charges from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.



Federal agents and Florida deputies rescued a 13-year-old girl unharmed from a Jacksonville motel hours after her biological mother allegedly broke into a Georgia home with a knife to kidnap her.

What we know:

Officers with the Baxley Police Department responded to a 911 emergency call on James Drive on July 16. The caller reported that Giavonnie Carter was banging on the front door of a home while holding a knife.

Carter and a man identified as Johnathan Kelly managed to break into the home.

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Once inside, the pair forcefully took Carter's 13-year-old biological daughter, despite Carter having no legal rights to the child.

Because law enforcement suspected the pair had taken the child across state lines and was in immediate danger, the FBI and GBI joined the search.

Around 5:30 p.m. on July 16, federal agents and Jacksonville deputies spotted the suspect vehicle parked at the Scottish Inn motel at 2300 Phillips Highway in Jacksonville, Florida.

Officers executed a search at the motel around 9:35 p.m. and found the girl unharmed.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding what led to Carter losing her parental rights. Officials have also not specified the extradition timeline for Carter and Kelly as they face charges in both Georgia and Florida.

What's next:

Carter faces multiple criminal counts, including kidnapping, home invasion and aggravated assault. Kelly faces charges of kidnapping, home invasion, probation violation and numerous other counts from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

"The Baxley Police Department would like to thank the GBI, FBI, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, DFAC's and the Appling County Sheriff's Office for each of their tireless efforts, dedication, assistance, and safe return of the juvenile victim," the Baxley Police Department said in a statement.