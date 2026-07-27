Norfolk Southern train clips pedestrian on tracks in Gainesville

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The Brief Emergency crews treated 43-year-old Kenya Jovan Smith after he was clipped by a northbound Norfolk Southern train on Sunday. Conductor warnings and slowing actions prevented a fatal outcome when Smith moved toward the track's outer edge. Medical teams at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville evaluated Smith for non-life-threatening injuries.



A pedestrian survived non-life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon after a northbound Norfolk Southern train clipped him on tracks just south of downtown Gainesville.

What we know:

Hall County Sheriff's Office patrol deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a collision between a pedestrian and a train just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

First responders arrived at the tracks on Dorsey Street near Industrial Boulevard, where Hall County EMS crews were already treating 43-year-old Kenya Jovan Smith.

PREVIOUS STORY: Person struck by Norfolk Southern train in Hall County

Smith, a Gainesville resident, remained alert and conscious following the impact.

An initial investigation revealed that Smith was walking northbound in the middle of the tracks in front of an approaching train.

As the northbound train approached, the conductor sounded the horn and slowed the engine.

Smith moved toward the side of the tracks, but the left outer edge of the engine clipped him, causing him to roll down an embankment. Paramedics transported Smith to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for medical treatment.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on why Smith was walking along the active railroad line. Officials have also not disclosed how fast the Norfolk Southern engine was moving when the outer edge clipped him.

What's next:

While local deputies completed their preliminary response, Norfolk Southern Transit police are conducting a separate investigation into the track incident.