Atlanta weather: Flash flood warning in effect for DeKalb, Rockdale

The Brief Early morning lightning-packed storms moved into northern Alabama Monday, sparing much of North Georgia. Heat index values across the region will surge near or past 100 degrees Monday afternoon due to intense humidity. A Flash Flood Warning remains active for DeKalb and Rockdale counties as additional evening storms threaten strong winds.



A wave of morning thunderstorms near the Alabama state line pushed west Monday, leaving North Georgia to face sweltering heat index values near 100 degrees ahead of additional evening storm threats.

What we know:

Lightning-packed storms gathered near the Alabama border early Monday morning. However, the complex of stronger storms tracked directly into northern Alabama rather than moving across North Georgia as previously anticipated.

The reprieve brings partly cloudy, seasonably hot, and tropically humid conditions for the afternoon. The combination of intense heat and moisture will push heat index values near or above 100 degrees.

Emergency management officials issued a Flash Flood Warning for DeKalb and Rockdale counties until 4:45 p.m. Monday.

What we don't know:

Forecasters cannot guarantee whether a secondary complex of storms will survive as it crosses into Georgia Monday night. Weather models indicate the potential system may fizzle out before reaching the area.

What's next:

If evening storms manage to form, they will bring a threat of strong winds. Portions of northeast Georgia remain under a Level 2 risk for severe weather Monday night.

Drier air and a welcome drop in humidity will arrive Thursday and Friday, though afternoon temperatures will remain in the 90s. Scattered rain and storm chances return over the weekend, but temperatures will cool slightly into the mid-to-upper 80s.