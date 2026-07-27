Motorcyclist critically injured after crash on Ernest Barrett Pkwy

The Brief A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday after a collision on Ernest Barrett Parkway near Anderson Estates Court. The unoccupied motorcycle continued moving northbound after separating from its rider and struck a Toyota Corolla. Cobb County police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact the S.T.E.P. Unit.



A Saturday afternoon crash in Marietta left a motorcyclist fighting for life after separating from the bike on Ernest Barrett Parkway, police said.

What we know:

A 2005 Honda CBR600 motorcycle and a blue 2009 Toyota Corolla were both traveling northbound on Ernest Barrett Parkway around 1:19 p.m. Saturday.

Near Anderson Estates Court, the motorcyclist separated from the motorcycle for unknown reasons.

The unoccupied motorcycle continued moving northbound, crossing into the path of the Toyota and striking its passenger side. The bike then crossed the median before coming to a stop on the western shoulder of Ernest Barrett Parkway.

Emergency medical responders transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after finding the rider on a driveway in the 3300 block of Ernest Barrett Parkway. The driver of the Toyota was not hurt.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the motorcyclist to separate from the bike. Police have also not publicly identified the motorcyclist or the driver of the Toyota Corolla.

What's next:

The Cobb County Police Department Special Operations S.T.E.P. Unit is continuing to investigate the collision. Anyone with details or information about the crash is urged to call investigators at 770-499-3987.