Driver flees scene after striking bicyclist in DeKalb County

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DeKalb County police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist that happened on July 27, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief DeKalb County police officers responded to an early morning hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist Monday. Emergency crews rushed the man to a local hospital with serious injuries after finding him on Klondike Road. Investigators are asking the public for help after finding no driver or vehicle at the scene.



A hit-and-run crash in DeKalb County left a bicyclist seriously injured in the middle of the road early Monday morning.

What we know:

DeKalb County Police Department officers responded to an emergency call around 4:07 a.m. Monday near Klondike Road and Covington Highway. The initial report indicated that a vehicle struck a person on a bicycle.

When officers arrived at the intersection, they located a man suffering from serious injuries. Emergency medical personnel transported him to a local hospital for medical treatment.

What we don't know:

Officers found no vehicle or driver at the scene when they arrived. Police have not yet released descriptions of the fleeing vehicle or the driver involved in the crash.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by their tip.