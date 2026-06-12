Stabbing call leads to barricade on King Springs Road in Smyrna

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The Brief Smyrna police responded to a reported stabbing Friday morning on King Springs Road. One person was treated for an injury at the scene. Detectives are investigating after another individual briefly barricaded themselves inside a structure.



According to the Smyrna Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of King Springs Road around 8:40 a.m. after 911 received a call from a resident reporting screams coming from a neighboring home.

Dispatchers then received a second call reporting that a person had been stabbed.

What we know:

When officers arrived, one individual met them outside the location while another person barricaded themselves inside a structure on the property.

Police said the barricaded individual eventually exited after officers issued multiple verbal commands.

No officers were injured during the incident. One person was treated at the scene for an injury.

What's next:

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing. Authorities have not released additional information about those involved or any potential charges.