2 hurt after Waymo driverless car catches fire in Atlanta

The Brief A Waymo driverless car crash in northeast Atlanta caught fire after a Jeep rear-ended it Sunday night. While no passengers were riding inside the autonomous vehicle during the impact, two people inside a Jeep suffered injuries, including burns. Atlanta firefighters extinguished the blaze and are seeking updated safety training from Waymo on how to safely manage battery-related emergency calls.



Two people were hurt Sunday night in a fiery crash involving a driverless Waymo car on Cheshire Bridge Road in Northeast Atlanta.

Firefighters said it appeared a Jeep crashed into the back of the autonomous car, sparking the intense fire.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to Cheshire Bridge Road near the intersection of Manchester Street on Sunday night after a Jeep collided with an unoccupied Waymo driverless car.

Data from Waymo shows the autonomous vehicle was turning left off Cheshire Bridge Road when the other car rammed it from behind at 33 miles per hour.

The impact triggered a rapidly growing fire in the back of the Waymo.

"The crews quickly extinguished the fire, secured the scene and evaluated two patients," Capt. Andrew Anderson of Atlanta Fire Rescue said.

By the numbers:

Firefighters said one of the Jeep's occupants suffered burns and the other had complaints of a shoulder injury.

No passengers were inside the Waymo at the time of the collision, the company said.

What they're saying:

Firefighters treat crashes involving electric vehicles with high caution due to high-voltage battery risks. "We treat these incidents carefully, recognizing that damaged batteries and energized electrical components require specialized awareness," Anderson said.

A Waymo spokesperson praised the quick response of firefighters.

The backstory:

Waymo vehicles feature automated safety features built to activate during accidents. Anderson explained, "when the airbags get deployed, they're automatically going to pull over and park. They're not going to be mobile anymore. It's designed to stop and notify Waymo's fleet response center."

Anderson advised drivers on what to do if involved in a crash near an autonomous vehicle.

"If you're about to any collision, we just want you to remain calm," the fire captain said. "If it's safe to do so, exit the vehicle and move to a safe location away from traffic."

What's next:

Atlanta firefighters previously received training on electric car fires directly with Waymo, but officials say more instruction is needed. Anderson noted, "I do believe it is time to do a refresher with Waymo, and we have been in conversation with them." Waymo confirmed it is working to facilitate that additional training.

A spokesperson for the company said it started working with first responders in Atlanta in 2024 and had trained more than 290 first responders in the city, including members of Atlanta Fire & Rescue. The company said it has additional training sessions scheduled throughout this year and next year in Atlanta, and plans on reaching out to Atlanta Fire & Rescue to schedule a follow-up.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the names or conditions of the two injured people who were riding in the Jeep. Officials have also not indicated whether the driver of the Jeep will face charges.