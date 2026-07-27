Peoplestown residents demand permanent fix to ongoing Atlanta flooding

The Brief Atlanta's Peoplestown residents demand permanent infrastructure repairs following a weekend water main break that flooded local streets and yards. A 6-inch main break near 162 Haygood Avenue temporarily cut water service to 20 homes and impacted two fire hydrants. Watershed officials say repairs are finished, but they are evaluating long-term solutions while residents report years of property damage.



Residents in Atlanta's Peoplestown neighborhood say ongoing flooding issues are making their lives a nightmare.

A water main break over the weekend left Grant Way SE covered in water.

What we know:

Neighbors told FOX 5 it is the latest in a series of flooding issues that have affected the area for more than a decade.

Residents believe a faulty pipe near the 160 block of Haygood Avenue is behind the problem.

"Fix it, stop it, and get it right," resident Brenda Heath said.

What they're saying:

Heath said the latest break sent water rushing down the street.

"Yesterday, it was like a flood. My whole garbage can was running down the street. I had to run behind it," she said.

Other neighbors say the flooding is damaging their properties and making everyday life difficult.

"All that flooding has caused so much overgrowth in my front yard. I've had to do so many repairs," resident Hollis Gillespie said.

Jessica Sonnenberg said floodwater collected beneath her home for hours.

"We had hours of flooding underneath our home. You can smell the sewage. We have to get dehumidifiers, and we have to get air purifiers," Sonnenberg said.

Residents say the pipe near Haygood Avenue appears to break every so often. They say each break sends water flowing down the street and into nearby yards.

"There will be instances where I've prepped all my stuff, and I'm going to grill in the backyard, and I'll open the door and see a stream of water. Then I have to go for the stove instead," resident Cloe Minsk said.

Neighbors have repeatedly called and emailed the City of Atlanta seeking a permanent solution, but fear they aren't getting anywhere.

The other side:

In a statement to FOX 5, the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management responded to the concerns:

"The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management completed repairs to a six-inch water main near 162 Haygood Avenue on Sunday, July 26. The water main break temporarily disrupted service to 20 homes and affected two fire hydrants.

"In addition to the water main break, the area experienced heavy rainfall throughout the weekend, increasing the risk of flooding in the neighborhood. The Department of Watershed Management is assessing conditions along Haygood Avenue and evaluating the most effective long-term solutions to reduce flooding and improve the area's aging water infrastructure."

What we don't know:

It remains unknown when the City of Atlanta will decide on or implement a permanent long-term solution for the area's water infrastructure.

Officials have not stated if the city will provide financial assistance or reimbursement to residents facing home repairs and sewage cleanup.

It is unclear how long the department's assessment of the conditions along Haygood Avenue will take to complete.