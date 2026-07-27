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How cellphones helped save 6 people stranded on the Chattahoochee River

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published July 27, 2026 7:47 PM EDT
Published July 27, 2026 7:47 PM EDT
Atlanta Fire Rescue saves 6 stranded on Chattahoochee River
Atlanta Fire Rescue saves 6 stranded on Chattahoochee River

Atlanta Fire Rescue saves 6 stranded on Chattahoochee River

Atlanta Fire Rescue deployed its Swift Water Rescue Team, boats, drones, and ground units on Saturday to save six adults stranded along a Chattahoochee River embankment near the East Palisades Trail.

The Brief

    • Atlanta Fire Rescue saved six people on Saturday after their inflatable raft deflated on the Chattahoochee River near the East Palisades Trail. 
    • Rescuers used drones, boats and ground crews to find the stranded group underneath a bridge following swift water conditions from heavy rains. 
    • The group avoided injuries and contacted help quickly because they had cellphones on them during the incident. 

ATLANTA - Emergency crews pulled six people from the Chattahoochee River in northwest Atlanta after their inflatable raft popped during a trip over the weekend. 

Chattahoochee River rescue

What we know:

 Firefighters responded to a call Saturday afternoon near the entrance to the East Palisades Trail after an inflatable raft struck a tree and deflated. 

High water speeds caused by heavy rains presented a challenge, but swift water rescue members deployed drones, boats and ground crews to safely locate the six stranded people underneath a bridge. 

The individuals had cellphones on them, allowing rescue crews to pinpoint their location within minutes, and everyone was able to drive away without injuries. 

River conditions safety

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed whether the craft was a traditional tube or another style of inflatable raft. 

Chattahoochee River accident leaves six stranded
Chattahoochee River accident leaves six stranded

Chattahoochee River accident leaves six stranded

Atlanta firefighters rescued six people from the Chattahoochee River after their inflatable raft popped upon hitting a tree near the Palisades Trail entrance.

Swift water operations

What they're saying:

"There were a lot of heavy rains just before this call, which probably contributed to them having the accident that they did," Capt. Andrew Anderson said. "The water speed was a little bit faster than normal." Rescuers added that the stranded individuals carrying cellphones was crucial, with Anderson stating, "If you're traveling and visiting the Chattahoochee River, you may not be able to perfectly articulate where you saw someone at. So them having a cellphone was huge." Anderson also urged future visitors, "We're asking people to be aware of when there are heavy rains before you make a choice of coming out there and make sure you wear your life jacket." 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Atlanta Fire Rescue officials, who described the operation and provided video of the incident, as well as reporting from live coverage along the river embankment.

AtlantaNews