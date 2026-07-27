Atlanta police release images of suspect in Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW shooting

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta police released surveillance footage of a suspect wanted in connection with an argument and shooting at 1981 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW on July 5, 2026. (Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief Atlanta police seek suspect in a July 5 shooting on Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW. The gunman shot a 33-year-old man multiple times after a verbal altercation. Crime Stoppers offers up to $5,000 for tips leading to an arrest.



Atlanta police are searching for a gunman who shot a 33-year-old man multiple times during an argument on Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW earlier this month.

What we know:

Officers responded to a person shot call around 9:23 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, at a Citgo station located at 1981 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW. Upon arrival, police found a 33-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and emergency responders took him to the hospital by ambulance.

Investigators said the shooting followed a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect. The gunman was last seen running away from the scene on foot, heading east on Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW.

By the numbers:

Authorities released photos and video showing the suspect in a white tank top, dark-colored jeans, and a brown hooded sweater featuring "Casino Life" on the back with rhinestones on the hood. Police ask anyone who recognizes the individual to contact Crime Stoppers.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or provided an updated condition on his recovery. Officials have also not publicly named a suspect in the shooting.

What we don't know:

Tipsters can remain anonymous and qualify for a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Anyone with information can call the tip line at 404-577-8477, submit a report online at stopcrimeatl.org, use the P3 Tips app, or text CSGA to 738477.