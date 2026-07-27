Stockbridge Mayor Jayden Williams denies misconduct claims

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The Brief Stockbridge Mayor Jayden Williams denied all allegations brought by the City Council during a July 26 livestream. Williams and his legal team are calling for an independent state review of the city's finances, emphasizing the need for due process and transparency. The response follows an ongoing investigation into Williams over claims of credit card misuse, ethics violations, and sexual misconduct.



Stockbridge Mayor Jayden Williams is speaking out against allegations recently made by the Stockbridge City Council, calling for a full state review of the city’s finances and asking for transparency.

What we know:

Appearing alongside his attorneys during a livestream July 26, Mayor Williams denied all allegations brought forward by the City Council.

He and his lawyers said this situation should be handled through proper legal channels, not through public drama or political attacks. His legal team stated that the City Council may have overstepped its legal authority with its recent decisions.

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Williams is pushing for an independent state review of Stockbridge’s finances to get a full, unbiased look at the city's money.

The full livestream can be viewed here.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how long the full investigation will take.

What they're saying:

Mayor Williams' legal team emphasized that city government must follow due process and hold all public officials to the exact same standard.

Attorney Gerald A. Griggs Sr. stressed that transparency should apply equally to everyone involved.

"When questions arise involving public officials or public finances, every elected official should welcome an independent process that allows the facts, not politics, to determine the outcome," Griggs said.

Attorney Robert Kenner echoed that sentiment, noting that Williams wants the legal system to handle the situation fairly.

"Mayor Williams has never asked for special treatment," Kenner said. "He has asked only that the law be followed and that every public official be held to the same standard."

The backstory:

This response follows an ongoing independent investigation into the 22-year-old mayor.

City officials launched the probe after staff members raised concerns about potential credit card misuse, missing transaction records, policy and ethics violations, and claims of sexual misconduct.