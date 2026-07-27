Police search for Stockbridge McDonald's thief who stole $2,000
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who stole thousands of dollars in cash from a Stockbridge McDonald's.
The Henry County Police Department issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert following a commercial burglary at the McDonald's on Fairview Road.
What we know:
According to investigators, the incident occurred during business hours on July 21. The suspect entered the restaurant, made their way into the manager's office, and accessed the safe before taking $2,000 in cash and exiting the building.
According to investigators, the suspect entered the restaurant and made their way into the manager's office. Once inside, the individual managed to access the safe, taking $2,000.00 in cash before exiting the premises.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet disclosed how the suspect gained entry to the manager's office or if additional accomplices were involved waiting outside.
The direction of the suspect's getaway also remains under investigation.
What you can do:
If you have any information regarding the incident or recognize the suspect, you are urged to contact 770-288-8251 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.
You can also text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.
The Source: The information in this article was gathered from a press release by the Henry County Police Department.