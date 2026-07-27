Police search for Stockbridge McDonald's thief who stole $2,000

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The Brief Henry County police are searching for a suspect involved in a burglary at the Fairview Road McDonald's. The suspect accessed a safe inside the business and escaped with 2,000 in cash. Anyone with information or details about the suspect can text tips, photos, or videos to 770-220-7009.



Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who stole thousands of dollars in cash from a Stockbridge McDonald's.

The Henry County Police Department issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert following a commercial burglary at the McDonald's on Fairview Road.

What we know:

According to investigators, the incident occurred during business hours on July 21. The suspect entered the restaurant, made their way into the manager's office, and accessed the safe before taking $2,000 in cash and exiting the building.

According to investigators, the suspect entered the restaurant and made their way into the manager's office. Once inside, the individual managed to access the safe, taking $2,000.00 in cash before exiting the premises.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet disclosed how the suspect gained entry to the manager's office or if additional accomplices were involved waiting outside.

The direction of the suspect's getaway also remains under investigation.

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding the incident or recognize the suspect, you are urged to contact 770-288-8251 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.

You can also text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.