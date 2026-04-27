Southern Georgia wildfires burn 55,140 acres in Clinch, Brantley counties

The Brief More than 120 homes were destroyed and 55,140 acres burned in the most destructive wildfire event in state history. FEMA is sending federal money to help fight the flames while hundreds of families wait in emergency shelters. State officials declared a drought emergency for 146 counties Monday as shifting winds and dry air test fire lines.



More than 55,140 acres have burned and at least 120 homes were destroyed as firefighters battle massive wildfires across southern Georgia as of Monday evening.

Record-breaking destruction in southern Georgia

What we know:

Fires in Clinch and Brantley counties are now considered the most destructive in the state's history, according to Gov. Brian Kemp. The flames have wiped out more than 120 homes since starting more than a week ago. On Sunday night, isolated thunderstorms brought between 0.4 and 0.8 inches of rain to the area, providing a brief break from extreme fire behavior. However, officials warned the rain would not extinguish the fires completely.

Emergency funding and evacuations

Local perspective:

FEMA has authorized federal money to reimburse the state for 75% of the costs to fight these fires. Hundreds of people have been forced to leave their homes, staying in hotels or emergency shelters like the Red Cross in Brantley or Selden Park in Brunswick. While some families were escorted back into certain areas Monday to check for damage, many are still waiting to see if they have a home to return to.

Tracking the progress of the flames

By the numbers:

As of 9:30 p.m. Monday, the Pineland fire in Clinch County started April 18 and has burned 32,540 acres with 23% containment. The fire threatens about two dozen homes.

The Highway 82 fire in Brantley County, which started Tuesday, has burned more than 21,600 acres and is 6% contained. The fire threatens more than 350 homes

More than 410 personnel, including crews from White County and the Department of Natural Resources, are using eight helicopters, 25 engines, and 20 dozers to widen containment lines.

Kemp praises resilience

What they're saying:

Gov. Brian Kemp issued the following statement on Monday:

"When tragedy strikes, Georgians show up for each other. Marty, the girls, and I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and donations from the people of our state for their neighbors in need who have lost so much to the wildfires.

"Hardworking men and women have taken in those who have lost their homes, including the Red Cross in Brantley, Selden Park Shelter in Brunswick, Venture of Faith Camp in Lake Park, Little Memorial Baptist Church and Church of God of Prophecy in Hortense, and the Brantley County Library and Nahunta Church in Nahunta, Georgia.

"Caring hands are also providing direct support to first responders, volunteers, and community members, including the Salvation Army in Brantley, the Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief, the Convoy of Hope, the Adventist Community Service Disaster Response, and the National World Kitchen in Waynesville and Nahunta."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Multiple fire departments from across the state are in South Georgia battling wildfires in Brantley and Clinch counties on April 27, 2026. (Georgia DNR)

Critical missing information

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed exactly when the mandatory evacuation orders will be lifted for all residents or if the shifting winds expected Monday and Tuesday will push the fire into new neighborhoods north of Fin Dig.

State leaders declare drought emergency

Big picture view:

Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division declared a statewide Level 1 drought response Monday. A total of 146 Georgia counties are now designated as primary natural disaster areas due to the ongoing drought. While there are no new water restrictions, the public is being asked to conserve water as the entire region remains dangerously dry.

Help for those affected

What you can do:

Donation centers have been set up at places like Brantley Gas, where volunteers are collecting food, baby supplies, and clothes. Families in need can also find support through the Salvation Army in Brantley, Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief, and the Convoy of Hope in Waynesville and Nahunta.

Kemp to tour damage

What's next:

The governor is scheduled to survey fire damage from the Pineland Fire in Clinch and Echols Counties and meet with first responders on the front lines.