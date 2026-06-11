Michigan murder suspect tracked to metro Atlanta, authorities say

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The Brief A search is underway for a Michigan fugitive wanted for first-degree murder who may be hiding in the Atlanta area. Authorities say Brett Eric Brown is also wanted for assault with intent to murder and multiple weapon violations. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.



A multi-state fugitive hunt is intensifying across metro Atlanta as state and local authorities close in on a Michigan murder suspect.

Investigators say the running suspect may have traveled to Georgia to hide out with family.

Atlanta fugitive search

What we know:

The Michigan State Police have launched a coordinated effort to locate Brett Eric Brown. According to the law enforcement alert, the suspect is wanted on felony warrants including first-degree murder, felony firearm, assault with intent to murder, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The latest tracking information developed by investigators indicates that Brown is likely staying somewhere in the local Atlanta area. Authorities believe he may be visiting his grown daughter in the region.

Michigan murder warrant

What we don't know:

Police have not yet been able to confirm the name of Brown's adult daughter or pinpoint her exact location in the metro area. Investigators have also not released specific details about the original crime in Michigan or the identities of the victims.

Brett Eric Brown (Michigan State Patrol)

Cash reward offered

What you can do:

You can submit a completely anonymous tip if you have seen this suspect or know where he is staying. Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County is offering a cash payout of up to $1,000 if your information leads directly to his arrest.

Anyone with information can share tips by calling 1-800-422-JAIL (5245) or by visiting www.crimestoppersofflint.com.