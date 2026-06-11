Why the Atlanta Olympic Cauldron is relocating to Centennial Olympic Park

article

The Brief Georgia State University is teaming up with civic leaders Andrew Young and Billy Payne to relocate the iconic 1996 Olympic Cauldron. The top piece of the historic monument will move to Centennial Olympic Park to deepen connections with Atlanta communities. The remaining 120-foot Olympic Flame Tower and its bridge will stay permanently as landmarks in the Summerhill neighborhood.



Atlanta is expanding its 1996 Olympic legacy through a historic university partnership that will relocate the iconic Olympic Cauldron to Centennial Olympic Park while keeping its historic tower anchored in the Summerhill neighborhood.

The joint initiative aims to honor the history of the Games and celebrate the ongoing urban transformation of the surrounding downtown communities.

Moving Centennial Olympic Park artifact

What we know:

Georgia State University announced a collaboration with Olympic Games leaders Billy Payne and former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young to move the top portion of the Olympic Flame, known as the Cauldron, to Centennial Olympic Park. University officials said the project follows several years of contemplation and is designed to strengthen the connection between the city's Olympic heritage and local residents.

The 120-foot monument was originally erected in 1996 outside Olympic Stadium in Atlanta's Summerhill neighborhood. While the top piece is headed to a prominent new display downtown, the main tower structure and the adjacent connecting bridge featuring the Olympic rings will remain proudly in place in Summerhill as enduring landmarks.

Since acquiring the former Turner Field site in 2017, the university has used the property as an anchor for a vibrant mixed-use district featuring housing, retail, academic and athletic facilities. The former stadium now serves as Center Parc Credit Union Stadium, home of Georgia State football. Once the top piece is moved, the university plans to enhance the remaining tower structure to celebrate the deeply intertwined histories of the 1996 Games, the campus and the neighborhood.

Relocation details and project timeline

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact date when construction crews will begin dismantling the top piece of the monument. It remains unclear how long the relocation process will take or what the total financial cost of moving the artifact will be.

University administrators have not released specific design blueprints for how they plan to enhance the remaining tower structure in Summerhill. Additionally, representatives have not announced a formal unveiling date for the Cauldron's new display inside Centennial Olympic Park.

Leaders celebrate preservation and progress

What they're saying:

"Georgia State is honored to help preserve and advance Atlanta's Olympic legacy," Georgia State President M. Brian Blake said. "The story of the Olympic Flame Tower is also the story of Summerhill and Georgia State's evolution. As we continue investing in this community, we are committed to celebrating the history that shaped Atlanta while creating new opportunities for students, residents and visitors. This project reflects both preservation and progress."

Payne, chairman of Atlanta ‘96 Legacy, also praised the joint venture.

"This magnificent structure will continue to serve as a reminder of the important role that this part of Atlanta played in the execution and the memories of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games," Payne said. "The Summerhill neighborhood and now Georgia State will share in the legacy, which will act as an unofficial gateway to the neighborhood and Georgia State’s continued expansion. And we are very excited about the prominent location where the Olympic Cauldron will be displayed in Centennial Olympic Park, combining the elements of the most iconic moment of the Centennial Games with its greatest physical legacy."