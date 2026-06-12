Atlanta police looking for gunman who fired shot during camera sale

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing and shooting at a man during a camera sale meeting. Investigators say the suspect struck the victim with a gun and fired a shot as the victim fled. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.



Atlanta police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of robbing a man during a camera sale meetup and firing a gun at the victim as he fled.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department's Robbery Unit, the incident happened on May 27 in the 200 block of Hunnicutt Street NW.

Investigators said the victim arranged to meet a man about selling a camera. During the meeting, the man allegedly pulled out a handgun and struck the victim with it.

Shot fired during robbery

Police said the gunman then discharged the firearm as the victim attempted to flee. The victim was not seriously injured.

Investigators said the thief stole the victim's satchel, cellphone, cash and other personal belongings before leaving the area.

Reward offered for information

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspect's arrest and indictment.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and do not have to provide their names or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), texting CSGA to 738477, using the P3 Tips app or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.