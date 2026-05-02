Atlanta police investigate fatal White Street shooting

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The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta. Officers found the man with several gunshot wounds after responding to a call on White Street Southwest.



Atlanta police are investigating after officers found a man shot to death Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at 822 White St. SW around 12:50 a.m. Saturday. When they got there, officers located a man who had been shot multiple times.

Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Homicide Unit investigators arrived at the location to begin processing evidence and interviewing any witnesses.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the man who died in the shooting. Police are still working to determine the circumstances and have not identified any potential suspects or motives.