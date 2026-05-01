Expand / Collapse search

Child struck by car on James Jackson Parkway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 1, 2026 10:15pm EDT
NW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police investigate after a child was struck by a vehicle near the interaction of Jackson Parkway NW and Browntown Road NW in Atlanta on May 1, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief

    • A child is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Atlanta on Friday night.
    • The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene to speak with investigators following the crash.
    • Police have not released the identity of the child or determined if the driver will face any charges.

ATLANTA - A child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Atlanta on Friday night.

What we know:

The collision occurred just after 9:30 p.m. near James Jackson Parkway NW and Browntown Road NW. 

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the driver remained at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the age or identity of the child. 

It remains unclear if the driver will face charges or what factors led to the collision.

Investigators have not said whether speed or impairment are being considered as factors in the crash.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who provided details on the timing and location of the crash as well as the status of the investigation.

NW AtlantaNewsCrime and Public SafetyTraffic