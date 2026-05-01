Child struck by car on James Jackson Parkway

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The Brief A child is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Atlanta on Friday night. The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene to speak with investigators following the crash. Police have not released the identity of the child or determined if the driver will face any charges.



A child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Atlanta on Friday night.

What we know:

The collision occurred just after 9:30 p.m. near James Jackson Parkway NW and Browntown Road NW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the driver remained at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the age or identity of the child.

It remains unclear if the driver will face charges or what factors led to the collision.

Investigators have not said whether speed or impairment are being considered as factors in the crash.