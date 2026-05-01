Manhunt underway in 2 counties for accused child molester

The Brief Law enforcement in Cobb and Douglas Counties are searching for a man wanted in at least nine child molestation cases. The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, over 6 feet tall, who often wears basketball jerseys. Residents report an increased police presence and sightings of the man near the Cobb/Douglas County line.



A manhunt is underway across two counties as investigators work to identify a man accused of targeting juvenile boys.

Cobb and Douglas County authorities combined resources after realizing they were searching for the same suspect in multiple cases.

What we know:

Cobb County police have two active cases involving juvenile boys, while Douglas County has seven cases dating back to early February. The suspect is a man in his 30s, stands more than 6 feet tall, and frequently wears basketball-themed clothing.

Police say the man frequents the area near Oak Ridge Road and Blair Bridge Road in Austell. Investigators he tries to lure children into secluded areas.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified the man shown in surveillance photos. While the search intensified Wednesday and Thursday, his current location remains unknown.

Cobb County police are asking for the public's help to identify this man, considered a "danger to the public," who is a suspect in multiple child molestation cases across Douglasville and the Oak Ridge Road area of Cobb County on April 30, 2026 (Cobb Expand

What they're saying:

"As our detectives worked on the case they found out there were similar incidents that had occurred in Douglas County and Douglasville," said Cobb County Police Sgt. Eric Smith.

Area resident Linda Nuckles said her neighbor saw the man in her backyard a few days ago. "Everybody's been on edge," Nuckles said.

What you can do:

If you recognize the man in the photos or know his whereabouts, call police immediately. Local mothers like Christina Smith say they are holding their children closer while the suspect remains at large.

Police also warn parents to keep a close eye on their children, and to make sure they're supervised while playing outside.