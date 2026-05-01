Cobb County student athletes rally behind sixth grader battling cancer

The Brief Sixth grader Jackson Jefcoat is fighting an aggressive form of T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. Walton High School varsity teams named the Dickerson Middle School student an honorary captain for the senior select game. Doctors recently confirmed Jackson no longer has active cancer cells in his body, and his prognosis remains positive.



Walton High School student-athletes are rallying around Dickerson Middle School sixth grader Jackson Jefcoat as he undergoes chemotherapy following a diagnosis of an aggressive form of cancer.

The varsity players said they were inspired by his courage.

"Honestly, every time I've interact with them, he's always been happy," Wade Benich, Walton High School student, said. "He's had a smile on his face no matter what time of day, how he's feeling."

What we know:

Jackson is a dual-sport athlete in Walton’s junior football and lacrosse programs. Since his diagnosis of T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma late last year, the varsity teams have integrated the middle schooler into their programs. The lacrosse players currently wear custom decals on their helmets featuring Jackson’s initials and a green lymphoma awareness ribbon.

"To see what Jackson is going through and to see his toughness and his battle," Griffin Spotz, Walton High School lacrosse head coach, said. "He shows so much resilience."

Local perspective:

The support from the high schoolers has made a significant impact on the Jefcoat family. Jackson's parents noted that varsity players were among the first to visit him during his hospital stays.

"It's hard and weird and bad for everybody. And, you know, a lot of the kids have never dealt with anything like this before," Erica Jefcoat, Jackson’s mom, said. "And I've just been so impressed by the way that they have all just shown up."

Why you should care:

While chemotherapy has forced Jackson to take a hiatus from the sports he loves, his resilience has served as a source of inspiration for the Walton lacrosse team as they prepare for the state championships. Jackson recently sent a message of encouragement to the team, urging them to "never give up" during their playoff run.

What's next:

The prognosis for the sixth grader is encouraging.

His parents were told in early April that he no longer has active cancer cells in his body.

Although he still faces years of ongoing treatment to ensure the cancer does not return, his parents say the community support is helping him make plans for the future.