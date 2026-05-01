Prayer service held for missing Atlanta teen Benjamin Brathwaite

The Brief Community members held a prayer service Friday night at Cascade United Methodist Church for missing 16-year-old Benjamin Brathwaite. The Southwest Atlanta teenager was last seen leaving his home Monday night wearing a black hoodie and black joggers. Family members are organizing a search party on Saturday morning and believe the talented basketball player is still in the area.



Southwest Atlanta community members gathered Friday for a prayer service as the search continues for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Search for Benjamin Brathwaite

What we know:

Benjamin Brathwaite disappeared Monday around 9 p.m. after leaving his home near County Line Road and Campbellton Road. He is 6-foot-5 and was wearing a black hoodie, black joggers and Nike shoes.

About 100 people joined a prayer service Friday at Cascade United Methodist Church to support the family. Brathwaite is a talented basketball player who was scheduled to play in a tournament this weekend.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed the specific circumstances surrounding why the teenager left his home Monday night. It remains unclear if anyone has had direct contact with him since his disappearance.

Community response

What they're saying:

"He's pretty quiet, kind young man, smart, talented a really exceptional basketball player," said his brother, William Brathwaite Jr. "I just want to put my arms around you."

Kevin Murriel, senior pastor at Cascade United Methodist Church, said the community is leaning into hope rather than despair. The family noted that the local support has been overwhelming during this time.

What's next:

The family plans to hold a search for the teenager 10 a.m. on Saturday morning near Regency subdivision near county line road.

Anyone with information should contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.