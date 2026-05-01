Search for missing southwest Atlanta teen enters fourth day

The Brief A community gathered Friday at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate to rally for the safe return of missing 16-year-old Benjamin Brathwaite. The teen disappeared Monday night from his Southwest Atlanta home without his phone or any personal belongings. Atlanta Police are using helicopters, drones, and K-9 units to search the Regency Trace neighborhood and surrounding areas.



Benjamin Brathwaite, a 16-year-old student at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, has been missing since Monday night after leaving his Southwest Atlanta home.

Community rally for missing teen

What we know:

Classmates, teachers, and family members held a rally Friday afternoon to plead for the safe return of the 6-foot-5 teenager. Brathwaite was last seen Monday night leaving his home in the Regency Trace neighborhood off County Line Road.

He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, black joggers, and Nike running shoes when he disappeared. His family noted that he left without his cellphone or any of his belongings.

Ongoing police search efforts

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined where Brathwaite may have gone or what his current destination might be. Police have not released a specific motive or reason for why the teen left his home Monday night.

While the search remains active, authorities have not indicated if they have found any physical evidence or leads during their ground and air sweeps.

Law enforcement response

What they're saying:

"As we speak, we have the helicopter flying over the house, the area, and checking the area," a police investigator said. "We have our K-9 unit, our drone unit, checking the areas. We will not stop."

School principal Authur Washington also delivered a message to the student. "Your doors, home, they are open to you, you have friends here, and they want to see you," Washington said.

Family plea on father's birthday

The backstory:

The search is now in its fourth day, coinciding with a difficult milestone for the family. Friday is the birthday of Brathwaite's father.

"The only gift he wants is for you to come home, to be able to wrap his arms around you," the teen's brother, William "BJ" Brathwaite, said during the rally.

Next steps in search

What's next:

A prayer vigil is scheduled for Friday night at Cascade United Methodist Church to support the family and the search efforts.

Community search parties plan to continue looking for the teenager throughout the weekend. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.