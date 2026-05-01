Newton County jury finds man guilty in 2023 shooting death of unarmed father

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The Brief A jury convicted Jacarie Anttwonn Justice for the 2023 murder of Jacquavius Lackey at a Newton County home. Evidence showed Justice shot Lackey multiple times, including twice in the back, while the victim was unarmed. Jurors rejected a self-defense claim after viewing surveillance video of Justice shooting Lackey as he lay defenseless.



A Newton County jury found a man guilty Friday of malice murder and other charges for a 2023 shooting that killed a 19-year-old father.

What we know:

The trial of Jacarie Anttwonn Justice ended Friday morning with guilty verdicts on all counts, including malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault. The conviction stems from the May 29, 2023, shooting of Jacquavius Lackey at a home on Lawn Way.

Evidence presented since Tuesday showed an altercation began when Lackey arrived at the home to see his child’s mother. Following a physical fight involving several people, Lackey fired a gun into the air before putting the weapon back into his vehicle.

Justice then drew his own firearm and shot Lackey, who was no longer armed. After Lackey ran away, Justice shot him twice more in the back and once in the chest while he lay on the ground.

What we don't know:

The court has not yet set a specific date for Justice's sentencing hearing. Officials are waiting for a pre-sentence investigation report to be completed before scheduling the final proceedings.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Randy McGinley thanked his team for their work on the emotional case. He noted that "young men involved with firearms continue to make decisions that have drastic and long-lasting consequences."

The backstory:

Justice’s defense team argued during the trial that the man acted in self-defense. However, a neighbor's surveillance camera recorded the entire incident, and a juvenile witness described seeing Lackey on the ground and posing no threat.

What's next:

Justice will remain in custody while the court awaits the pre-sentence investigation. Once the report is finished, a judge will determine his punishment for the five felony counts.