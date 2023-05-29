Man shot at Covington area home; second man detained
COVINGTON, Ga. - A man was rushed to an area hospital Monday afternoon in what deputies are describing as a domestic violence shooting.
It happened around 2:45 p.m. at a home along East Lawn Way. Newton County investigators say deputies found a man in his early 20s who was shot at least once. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
Deputies detained a second man, also in his early 20s.
No names have been released.
The case remains under investigation.