Man shot at Covington area home; second man detained

A man was rushed to an area hospital Monday afternoon in what deputies are describing as a domestic violence shooting.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. at a home along East Lawn Way. Newton County investigators say deputies found a man in his early 20s who was shot at least once. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Deputies detained a second man, also in his early 20s.

No names have been released.

The case remains under investigation.