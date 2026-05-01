Georgia text threat leads to drive-by shooting; 3 arrested

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The Brief A 36-year-old man and his teenage son allegedly drove to a Martin home to confront a juvenile following threatening group text messages. Gunshots were exchanged between the vehicle occupants and the juvenile on Tower Road, leading to the discovery of shotgun and handgun casings. Investigators arrested the father, son, and the juvenile after finding inconsistencies in statements and digital evidence of violent threats.



A group chat prank escalated into a drive-by shooting in Stephens County, leading to the arrest of a father, his son and a child.

Gunfire exchanged at Tower Road home

What we know:

Stephens County deputies went to a home on Tower Road early Monday after a juvenile male reported receiving death threats in a group text. A vehicle later approached the home, and the juvenile and the occupants of the car exchanged gunfire.

Investigators identified Daniel Wilbanks, 36, and his son, Malaki Wilbanks, 17, as suspects in the drive-by shooting. Deputies found 9 mm casings at the scene that matched a firearm found at the Wilbanks' home.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not identified the other individuals involved in the group text threats. It remains unclear how many total shots were fired during the Monday morning encounter.

What they're saying:

"We are thankful that no one was physically harmed during this incident," said Sheriff Rusty Fulbright. "When you make threats to do physical harm, it becomes more than a prank – it becomes illegal. We will take every step necessary to protect our community from this reckless and life-threatening behavior."

Investigation leads to more charges

The backstory:

The conflict began as a series of group prank calls and text messages involving threats. Sheriff Rusty Fulbright said the behavior moved beyond a prank and became illegal when physical harm was threatened.

What's next:

The investigation remains active, and deputies say more charges may be pending for other people in the group thread. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the CID Tip Line at 706-886-7048.