Gaming machine dispute ends in NW Atlanta shooting

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The Brief A dispute over a gaming machine at an Atlanta corner store escalated into gunfire on Friday evening. Police found a man shot at the Pic 'n' Pay Food Mart and transported him to the hospital. No suspect descriptions have been released, and it is unclear if any arrests have been made.



An argument at a northwest Atlanta corner store led to gunfire on Friday evening.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the Pic 'n' Pay Food Mart, located at the corner of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW and Regina Drive NW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived to find a man with a graze wound running around the outside of the store.

He was conscious and speaking with medics while being transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police investigate a shooting at a corner store located at 2621 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW in Atlanta on May 1, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Investigators say the violence began as a dispute over one of the gaming machines.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of the shooter or confirmed if any suspects are currently in custody.

The current medical status of the man transported to the hospital has not been updated since Friday evening.

Police investigate a shooting at a corner store located at 2621 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW in Atlanta on May 1, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

It is unknown if the individuals involved knew each other prior to the argument at the gaming machine.

Officials have not stated whether the firearm used in the shooting was recovered at the scene.