Seized criminal cash used to fund new Lake Lanier boat

The Brief Hall County deputies added a new, high-tech patrol boat to their Lake Lanier fleet this summer. The $280,000 vessel was purchased using funds seized from illegal activity to improve water safety. The boat is equipped with advanced tools, including radar, infrared imaging and side-scan sonar technology.



Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies began daily patrols on Lake Lanier Friday using a newly acquired patrol boat.

New lake patrol vessel

What we know:

The Hall County Sheriff's Office added a second boat to its fleet for daily patrols on Lake Lanier, according to deputies. The new vessel cost $280,000 and was purchased using money seized from criminal activity.

"The other boat will not be out full-time like this one will be, but on weekends like Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, those busy weekends, then it's certainly possible that we have that additional boat to be on the water," said Hall County Sheriff's Office spokesperson B.J. Williams.

Advanced boat technology

What they're saying:

The boat includes advanced features such as radar and infrared imaging, according to the sheriff's office.

"We also have the side scan sonar, where if we have an emergency or a drowning or a missing person in the lake, we can start scanning before the fire department arrives or before the dive team responds," Sgt. Jeff Moore said. "We can go ahead and start searching for that person.

Deputies said Lake Lanier attracts between 10 to 12 million visitors each year.

"While it's one of the most beautiful lakes in the country, there are also many, unfortunately, accidents and drownings on Lake Lanier," Williams said.

Local fisherman Jimmy Coker praised the addition of the new patrol boat to the lake.

"It's a good thing," Coker said. "People need to be safe. The lake is a very dangerous place."

Summer safety education

What you can do:

Deputies are urging visitors to be safe and aware of potential dangers before going swimming or boating.

"That's the whole reason we're out here," Moore said. "It's not to write citations. It's not to stop boats and do punishment. It's to make sure people are safe and do safety education."