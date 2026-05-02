Man arrested for setting fire inside Chamblee Walmart

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The Brief A local Walmart was forced to evacuate Saturday after a man intentionally set fire to merchandise in the bathroom aisle. Surveillance footage captured the suspect fleeing the scene toward a nearby transit station, sparking a multi-agency search. The store remains closed to the public as investigators from the city and the DeKalb Fire Department process the scene.



A man has been arrested for setting a fire inside the Chamblee Walmart, according to officials.

What we know:

A spokesperson for the City of Chamblee said police were notified that a man was setting a fire in the bathroom aisle at the store located in the 1800 block of Chamblee Tucker Road. Multiple bathroom mats and towels were set on fire, city officials said. The store was quickly evacuated, and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Chamblee Walmart fire (Credit: FOX 5)

After setting the fires, the man was seen on surveillance video leaving the store and walking toward a MARTA station, according to police. Officials later located the suspect at the Doraville MARTA station and took him into custody.

What's next:

DeKalb fire officials are currently investigating the incident along with local police.

The Walmart remains closed at this time.

What we don't know:

The name of the man who allegedly set the fires has not yet been released.

The timeline for when the store will reopen has not been released.