6 Coweta students involved in crash, 2 seriously injured

The Brief Six students from the Coweta County school system were involved in what officials describe as a serious crash late Thursday morning. Emergency management officials alerted the school district of the incident, but details on the victims' conditions have not been released.



Six Coweta County students were involved in a serious crash Thursday morning, according to the school district.

What we know:

Officials said the crash happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Vaughn Road. The school district said it was alerted by the county's emergency management department late in the morning.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Vaughn Road Crash

FOX 5's Doug Evans learned that the Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash.

Evans reports that there are tire tracks for a long period on the side of the road, with the tracks ending near a downed pole.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a male student was driving a 2021 black Honda Accord too fast and failed to negotiate a right curve. The vehicle left the road, struck a utility police, and came to an uncontrolled rest against the base of a large tree.

All 6 occupants of the car were transported to various Atlanta-area hospitals for treatment. Two of the females in the car sustained serious injuries and were transported by helicopter.

Local perspective:

Evans spoke with someone at the crash site who said the road has a history of crashes, with many being deadly. Evans saw multiple crash memorials while there, including one on the downed pole involved in the crash.

One teen died there and three others were injured following a crash on the same road in 2016, according to the Newnan Times-Herald. The paper also reported on a teen who died in a single-vehicle crash on Vaughn Road in 2023.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the other four people inside the vehicle are currently unknown. It is also unknown if the driver will face any charges. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.