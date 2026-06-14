Missing swimmer recovered after drowning in Lake Lanier

The Brief State game wardens recovered the body of a 21-year-old swimmer who drowned in Lake Lanier on Saturday afternoon. Authorities identified the swimmer as Terrell Shelton of Pendergrass, who went underwater while swimming to an island with friends. Specialized dive teams and rescue boats searched for hours before a remotely operated vehicle located him in 14 feet of water.



A 21-year-old Pendergrass man died Saturday after going underwater while swimming with friends in Lake Lanier, according to authorities.

What we know:

Officials rushed to the lake near Robinson Park, south of Ga. 53/Dawsonville Highway, around 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

Terrell Shelton had been swimming with his friends toward an island when he went underwater and never came back up.

First responders flooded the area to search by land and water, using marine rescue boats and the sheriff's office marine unit.

Dive teams pushed through grueling conditions in water about 30 feet deep until darkness forced them to stop around 9 p.m.

RELATED: Swimmer missing in Lake Lanier after failing to resurface

Even though crews called off the main search, game wardens used a remotely operated vehicle to find and recover Shelton in roughly 14 feet of water around 11:24 p.m. on Saturday.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined what caused Shelton to drown while swimming out to the island. Authorities did not state if medical issues or water conditions played a role in the death.