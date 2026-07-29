I-285 closure: More weekend closures set to impact traffic in Atlanta

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The Brief All northbound and southbound lanes of I-285 between Cascade Road (Exit 7) and MLK Jr. Drive (Exit 9) will close from Friday, July 31, through Monday, August 3, causing extreme delays. As part of a larger 10-mile project, construction crews will be grinding down the roadway to repair and replace concrete slabs, shoulders, and guardrails. The construction timeline could face disruptions as scattered, potentially severe storms are forecast for the weekend, particularly on Sunday.



A stretch of I-285 will be closed once again this weekend between Cascade Rd. and MLK Jr. Dr. as crews work to reconstruct the interstate's westside.

What we know:

Atlanta drivers should expect extreme travel delays as the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) crews close all northbound and southbound lanes on I-285 in southwest Fulton County.

The closure will happen from July 31 to Aug. 3.

GDOT said all lanes will be closed between exit 7 (Cascade Road) and exit 9 (Martin Luther King Jr. Drive), both northbound and southbound. Exit ramps will be closed as well.

According to the advisory, additionally, one left lane will be closed between exit 1 (Washington Road) and exit 9 (Martin Luther King Jr. Drive).

Construction crews are set to grind down the roadway concrete as they prepare to repair or replace slabs throughout the area.

Another I-285 closure is set for this weekend starting Friday, July 31 until Monday, Aug. 3

The backstory:

The shutdown will mark the third segment of a reconstruction project focused on replacing shoulders, guardrails, glare screens and the concrete median barrier along the corridor.

The construction work supports the broader I-285 Westside reconstruction project, which spans 10 miles from State Route 14/South Fulton Parkway in College Park to Collier Road.

What we don't know:

Officials do not know how moving storms will impact the construction timeline, though rain is currently creeping into the weekend forecast. A new front is approaching with scattered storms set to return to the forecast, most widespread on Sunday, with a chance of severe storms.

What you can do:

GDOT is encouraging drivers to plan ahead, use an alternate route and use caution while navigating detours.