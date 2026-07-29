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I-285 closure: More weekend closures set to impact traffic in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Traffic
Published July 29, 2026 5:14 PM EDT
Published July 29, 2026 5:14 PM EDT
article

Section of I-285 closing

The Brief

    • All northbound and southbound lanes of I-285 between Cascade Road (Exit 7) and MLK Jr. Drive (Exit 9) will close from Friday, July 31, through Monday, August 3, causing extreme delays.
    • As part of a larger 10-mile project, construction crews will be grinding down the roadway to repair and replace concrete slabs, shoulders, and guardrails.
    • The construction timeline could face disruptions as scattered, potentially severe storms are forecast for the weekend, particularly on Sunday.

ATLANTA - A stretch of I-285 will be closed once again this weekend between Cascade Rd. and MLK Jr. Dr. as crews work to reconstruct the interstate's westside. 

What we know:

Atlanta drivers should expect extreme travel delays as the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) crews close all northbound and southbound lanes on I-285 in southwest Fulton County. 

The closure will happen from July 31 to Aug. 3. 

GDOT said all lanes will be closed between exit 7 (Cascade Road) and exit 9 (Martin Luther King Jr. Drive), both northbound and southbound. Exit ramps will be closed as well. 

According to the advisory, additionally, one left lane will be closed between exit 1 (Washington Road) and exit 9 (Martin Luther King Jr. Drive).

Construction crews are set to grind down the roadway concrete as they prepare to repair or replace slabs throughout the area. 

Another I-285 closure is set for this weekend starting Friday, July 31 until Monday, Aug. 3

The backstory:

The shutdown will mark the third segment of a reconstruction project focused on replacing shoulders, guardrails, glare screens and the concrete median barrier along the corridor.

The construction work supports the broader I-285 Westside reconstruction project, which spans 10 miles from State Route 14/South Fulton Parkway in College Park to Collier Road.

What we don't know:

Officials do not know how moving storms will impact the construction timeline, though rain is currently creeping into the weekend forecast. A new front is approaching with scattered storms set to return to the forecast, most widespread on Sunday, with a chance of severe storms. 

What you can do:

GDOT is encouraging drivers to plan ahead, use an alternate route and use caution while navigating detours. 

The Source: The information in this story came from the Georgia Department of Transportation. 

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