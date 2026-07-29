I-285 closure: More weekend closures set to impact traffic in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A stretch of I-285 will be closed once again this weekend between Cascade Rd. and MLK Jr. Dr. as crews work to reconstruct the interstate's westside.
What we know:
Atlanta drivers should expect extreme travel delays as the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) crews close all northbound and southbound lanes on I-285 in southwest Fulton County.
The closure will happen from July 31 to Aug. 3.
GDOT said all lanes will be closed between exit 7 (Cascade Road) and exit 9 (Martin Luther King Jr. Drive), both northbound and southbound. Exit ramps will be closed as well.
According to the advisory, additionally, one left lane will be closed between exit 1 (Washington Road) and exit 9 (Martin Luther King Jr. Drive).
Construction crews are set to grind down the roadway concrete as they prepare to repair or replace slabs throughout the area.
Another I-285 closure is set for this weekend starting Friday, July 31 until Monday, Aug. 3
The backstory:
The shutdown will mark the third segment of a reconstruction project focused on replacing shoulders, guardrails, glare screens and the concrete median barrier along the corridor.
The construction work supports the broader I-285 Westside reconstruction project, which spans 10 miles from State Route 14/South Fulton Parkway in College Park to Collier Road.
What we don't know:
Officials do not know how moving storms will impact the construction timeline, though rain is currently creeping into the weekend forecast. A new front is approaching with scattered storms set to return to the forecast, most widespread on Sunday, with a chance of severe storms.
What you can do:
GDOT is encouraging drivers to plan ahead, use an alternate route and use caution while navigating detours.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Georgia Department of Transportation.