2 arrested in 31-year-old father's shooting death at Griffin park

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The Brief Two people, Kenijay Ponder and Josiah Starks, were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at Raymond Head Park on July 11. 31-year-old Malcolm Freeling, a father of seven children, was shot and killed in the incident. Authorities have not yet confirmed a motive behind the deadly gunfire.



Two people were arrested in connection with the 31-year-old father's shooting death at Raymond Head Park earlier this month, according to police.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Griffin Police announced that they had arrested Kenijay Ponder and Josiah Starks in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on July 11.

RELATED STORY: 31-year-old father of 7 shot, killed in Griffin park during gathering

Courtesy of GoFundMe

Officers had responded to reports of gunfire at Raymond Head Park on Anne Street shortly after 10 p.m. that Saturday, where they discovered 31-year-old Malcolm Freeling who had been shot.

Freeling was rushed to Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital, where he later died. A GoFundMe campaign notes that Freeling leaves behind a wife and seven children.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed a motive behind the deadly gunfire. Officials have not released details regarding how many shots were fired or if any weapons were recovered from the park grounds.

What they're saying:

The Griffin Police Department released the following statement regarding the incident:

"Our goal is to ensure that everyone responsible is brought to justice, to provide closure for the victim’s family, and to reassure the community that individuals who act with such reckless disregard for human life will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."