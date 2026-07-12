31-year-old killed in Griffin park shooting; police seek answers

The Brief A 31-year-old man died after a shooting at Raymond Head Park on Saturday night. First responders rushed the victim to a local hospital where he later passed away. Griffin police investigators are actively searching for information regarding the deadly incident.



A 31-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night during a gathering at a Griffin park, prompting a police investigation, authorities said.

What we know:

Griffin police officers responded to Raymond Head Park at 800 Anne Street shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday following reports of gunfire.

When emergency crews arrived at the park, they located 31-year-old Malcolm Freeling with a gunshot wound.

First responders took Freeling to Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital in an ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the police.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified any suspects or confirmed a motive behind the deadly gunfire. Officials have not released details regarding how many shots were fired or if any weapons were recovered from the park grounds.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active and ongoing as local detectives look for leads.

Officials urge anyone who has information about the shooting to contact Investigator Berry by email at jberry@cityofgriffin.com or by calling 770.229.6452.