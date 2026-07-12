Lil Toonk arrested on Fulton County homicide warrant

article

The Brief Deputies captured a Georgia music artist Saturday night on an outstanding Fulton County homicide warrant. Authorities recovered rifles and a handgun during the targeted operation in Lamar County. The suspect was safely turned over to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office at the scene.



A Georgia music artist was arrested Saturday night after deputies tracked him down on an outstanding Fulton County homicide warrant, according to officials.

What we know:

Lamar County deputies arrested Tavorian Lindsey, who also goes by the name "Lil Toonk," on the active warrant. The arrest took place during a coordinated law enforcement operation on Saturday.

During the sweep, deputies recovered multiple firearms, including rifles and a handgun, along with other evidence at the location. Lindsey was immediately turned over to the custody of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office at the scene.

According to Fulton County Jail records, Lindsey faces several charges including, 6 counts of felony murder, 2 counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony and 4 counts of aggravated assault.

Authorities recovered several guns during the arrest of Tavorian Lindsey, also known as "Lil Toonk," on July 11, 2026. (Credit: Lamar County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed the specific details surrounding the Fulton County homicide case or the identity of the victim in that case.

Local officials have not released the exact street address or location where the targeted operation took place, and it remains unclear if Lindsey will face additional local charges regarding the recovered rifles and handgun.

What they're saying:

Lamar County Sheriff Brad White praised the teamwork and professionalism displayed by the fields of officers throughout the weekend operation.

"The successful apprehension of this homicide suspect is a direct result of the strong partnership between our agencies and the dedication of the men and women who serve our communities every day. We are proud to assist our law enforcement partners in bringing violent offenders into custody safely," White said.