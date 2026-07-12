Firefighters stop flames from spreading at Roswell strip mall

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The Brief Bystanders calling 911 helped firefighters stop a spreading Roswell strip mall fire at a commercial business. First responders arrived at the Alpharetta Street property in under two minutes to battle the flames. Emergency crews contained the damage to a single cooking area and are searching for the cause.



Bystanders spotting smoke coming from a building helped firefighters quickly contain a strip mall fire on Alpharetta Street, according to officials.

What we know:

Roswell Fire Department crews rushed to a reported building fire at 1140 Alpharetta Street just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Alert people nearby noticed smoke coming from the property and immediately called 911.

The first emergency units arrived at the scene in under two minutes. Firefighters found flames burning inside an end unit of the local strip mall.

Crews launched a fast, aggressive attack and successfully contained the damage to the cooking area of that single business. Firefighters then cleared smoke out of the building and made sure no extra hazards remained before heading back into service.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Roswell crews put out a fire at a business off of Alpharetta Street on July 11, 2026. (Credit: Roswell Fire Department)

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what sparked the flames inside the business cooking area. Fire officials did not state if the business was open when the fire started or provide a specific financial estimate of the property damage.

What they're saying:

The Roswell Fire Department thanked the alert bystanders who saw the smoke and called emergency services without hesitation. Fire officials reminded the community to always call 911 immediately if they see smoke or fire, warning residents to never assume someone else has already made the call.