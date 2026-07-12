2 dead after domestic shooting at southeast Atlanta apartment

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The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a deadly domestic Atlanta apartment shooting in the 100 block of Mount Zion Road SE. Officers found a 45-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man dead inside the home after a brief barricade situation. A third person inside the apartment heard the gunfire and called 911 to alert authorities.



Police are investigating after a man barricaded himself inside a southeast Atlanta apartment where a couple was found dead Sunday morning, according to authorities.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to a reported shooting at an apartment in the 100 block of Mount Zion Road SE around 11 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, a man barricaded himself inside the home.

Once police eventually made entry into the apartment, they found two people dead inside, identified as a 45-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man.

A third person inside the home heard the gunfire and called 911, though that person's relationship to the couple remains unclear.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta police are investigating a deadly domestic shooting that happened off of Mount Zion Road on July 12, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet confirmed the exact relationship between the deceased couple or the third person who called for help. Police noted the couple had no children together and may have lived together on and off, but the specifics remain unconfirmed.

What they're saying:

Lt. Christopher Butler with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed that the families of the deceased have been notified. Butler urged individuals to step away from heated situations before they escalate into violence.

"I mean, things get heated, everybody gets their emotions. And you just gotta step away from the situation. And when everybody comes back together, everything can resolve. But it should never really ever turn into gunfire, so just tragic," Butler said.