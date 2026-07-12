East Point water main break repairs continue after new damage found

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The Brief Crews are continuing to repair a complex water main break impacting the city of East Point. An additional piece of damaged equipment was discovered during the repair process. A boil water advisory remains in effect until safety testing is completed.



Crews in East Point are continuing to work through a complex repair process after discovering additional equipment damage at a broken water main, according to city officials.

What we know:

City repair crews are on the scene working to fix a damaged water main. While working on the system, workers discovered an additional piece of damaged equipment, making the repair process more complex than originally anticipated, city officials said.

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Crews on the scene have successfully contained and addressed the water spillage. Officials stated that while work remains, they believe they are getting closer to a full resolution.

A boil water advisory remains in effect for residents to prevent any potential illness from untreated water. The advisory will continue until workers complete all required water quality testing and confirm the water is safe to drink.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Crews continue working on a water main break affecting the City of East Point on July 12, 2026. (Credit: City of East Point)

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact time when water service will return to normal or how many residents are affected. The specific cause of the initial main break also remains unreleased.