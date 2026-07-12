Man arrested after body found underneath southwest Atlanta bridge

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The Brief Atlanta police arrested a 43-year-old man after finding a victim dead underneath a southwest Atlanta bridge. The suspect faces murder and weapon charges after being booked into the Fulton County Jail on Sunday. Investigators said witnesses previously spotted a man and a woman walking away from the scene after the July 4 shooting.



Police arrested a 43-year-old man Sunday following the July 4 shooting death of a man found underneath a southwest Atlanta bridge.

What we know:

Jeffrey Carter faces multiple charges including murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during felony.

Authorities booked him into the Fulton County Jail following his arrest on Sunday.

The charges stem from an incident on July 4 around 1:08 p.m. when Atlanta police officers responded to a report of a person shot near 395 Pryor Street SW.

When they arrived, officers found a 39-year-old man underneath a nearby bridge who had been shot. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Following the shooting, police noted that a man and a woman were seen walking away from the area.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the identity of the 39-year-old man who died underneath the bridge. It remains unclear if police are still searching for the woman who was seen walking away from the location with Carter after the shooting.

The backstory:

Carter has a lengthy history of prior arrests across two states, according to Atlanta police.

His background includes 18 cases in Florida with charges ranging from breach of peace, trespassing, child abuse, burglary, and resisting to counterfeit currency, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, sale of marijuana and petit theft.

In addition to the new murder charges, Carter has a prior charge in Georgia for theft by shoplifting.